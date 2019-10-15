Court grants six days’ physical remand of Khursheed Shah to NAB

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur granted six days physical remand of People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah to NAB in hearing of assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

NAB officials earlier produced Shah before the court and pleaded for further 15 days’ physical remand.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the bureau repeating old charges against his client. He pleaded for sending Khursheed Shah to jail on judicial remand.

Accountability Judge granted six days’ physical remand of the former opposition leader to the NAB till October 21.

Shah is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

People’s Party leaders Nafeesa Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Maula Bux Chandio, Manzoor Wassan, Awais Qadir Shah and others were present at the accountability court premises before the hearing.

Local administration has stepped up security, and large contingents of police have been deployed on the road leading to the court building.

The counsel of Shah in a previous hearing argued that his client being subjected to political victimization.

He claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog found no evidence against his client as the investigation is now shrunken to four plots after levelling allegations of Rs500 billion financial irregularities.

He said that his client had also faced accountability process during [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and [former president] General Retd. Pervez Musharraf’s era for the second time. He expressed hope that the court will also acquit Shah once again.

Five judicial orders in previous cases were also presented before the court.

Comments

comments