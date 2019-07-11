Court grants transit remand of Faryal Talpur until July 20

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday granted transit remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until July 20 to enable her to travel to Karachi for attending the Sindh Assembly’s sessions.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present her on the next hearing scheduled for July 20.

Over the course of the hearing, the judge asked the PPP leader if she wanted to attend the sessions of the provincial legislature following issuance of her production orders for the purpose. To which, she replied in the affirmative.

A NAB lawyer requested the judge to grant transit remand of Ms Talpur until July 20, which was approved.

Earlier, on July 28, the accountability court had extended physical remand of the PPP MPA until July 22 on a NAB request in the fake bank accounts case. Talpur was taken into custody by NAB on June 14 in Islamabad.

The NAB prosecutor contended before the court that the accountability bureau had not investigated her for a single day as she, being a member of the Sindh Assembly, attended the assembly session on production orders issued by the speaker of the legislature.

