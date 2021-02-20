RAWALPINDI: An accountability court granted transit remand of Roshan Ali Kanasro, a former managing director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) to the NAB, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Supreme Court had yesterday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation former managing director Roshan Ali Kanasro.

Kanasro was produced before the accountability court today, which approved his transit remand till Wednesday.

The former tourism department chief of Sindh will be produced before the accountability court Karachi on February 25.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had rejected the pre-arrest bail of Roshan Ali Kanasro.

A bench of the supreme court also rejected the bail petition yesterday, after which the Secretariat police took him into custody from the court premises

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs 175 million.

