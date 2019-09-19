Court grants two days’ transit remand of Khursheed Shah to NAB

ISLAMABAD: An accountability granted transit remand of former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until September 21, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party stalwart was taken into custody by the accountability bureau on Wednesday.

Earlier, NAB produced Shah before the accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir and sought his transit remand for seven days.

Prosecutor informed the court that a case was in progress against Shah in Sukkur.

“Why you are seeking seven days for transit remand,” Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the prosecutor.

“How much time required to reach Sukkur (from here),” the judge asked. “It requires two hours,” Khursheed Shah replied.

The court granted two days’ transit remand of Khursheed Shah to NAB and directed the bureau to produce him before the concerned court till September 21.

Khursheed Shah had excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its summon on Wednesday.

He was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for interrogation after the opening of an inquiry against him over assets over Rs. 500 billion.

Shah had informed NAB Sukkur chapter through a letter, stating that he was unable to appear before the investigation officers due to a session of the National Assembly.

He had asked NAB officials to provide another date for his appearance after conclusion of the NA session.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah. The house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.

