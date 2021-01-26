Court hears funds misappropriation case against ex-IG Police, others

KARACHI: An accountability court on Tuesday heard police funds misappropriation reference against former I.G. Police Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and other officials, ARY News reported.

Former police chief Jamali and other accused were present in the court hearing against them.

The lawyers of the accused cross-examined the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau in the case.

“If the authenticity of the case papers submitted in the court was verified,” a counsel of accused asked the NAB investigation officer.

“Letters were written to the central police office for verification of the documents,” the investigation officers replied. “The reply of the CPO was also submitted to the court,” the IO further said.

“The investigation officer trying to misguide the court,” the defence counsel alleged.

“The court is at hand to look into the evidence and proofs,” the accountability judge said.

“The papers produced in court have failed to prove corruption in the case,” defence counsel said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 02, when the lawyers of accused will continue cross-examination of the investigation officer.

An accountability reference was filed against former I.G. Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and co-accused in 2018 over misappropriation in the funds of Sindh police department.

