Court hears KPT corruption case against Babar Ghauri, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted a report in accountability court here about declaring former minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri a proclaimed offender, ARY News reported.

The accountability court in Karachi was hearing a case of illegal recruitment and misuse of power in Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Sindh Assembly member Javed Hanif and other accused were present in the hearing.

The NAB prosecutor presented a report with regard to the action on declaring the absconding former minister Babar a proclaimed offender.

The prosecutor informed the court that under Section 87, the NAB has completed its procedure of displaying sketches against the accused. The accountability bureau is taking action under Section 88 to seize the property of the accused person.

The court was informed that the details of Ghauri’s properties in Sindh have been received by the bureau, whereas, the particulars from Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were not received so far.

NAB prosecutor added that the anti-corruption watchdog dispatched letters to chief secretaries of the three provinces again to provide the property details of Babar Ghauri. The prosecutor sought more time to present the complete report before the court after receiving the response.

The judge accepted the plea of the accountability bureau and adjourned the hearing till October 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPA Javed Hanif, former KPT chairman Rauf Akhtar and other accused persons are under custody in connection with the corruption reference, whereas, former minister Babar Khan Ghauri is absconding the case.

KPT Corruption Reference

Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

On Sep 15 last year, the court while approving a reference filed by the NAB, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Babar Ghauri and other accused.

According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri.

NAB claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules and regulations, which was resulted in loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

