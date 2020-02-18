Court hears sugarcane subsidy reference against Anwar Majeed, others

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday heard reference filed under charges of embezzlement of funds and corruption in sugarcane subsidy, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed reference against Khawaja Anwar Majeed and 39 other accused.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Salman Younus and other accused were present in the court hearing presided over by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir.

The NAB submitted its report about accused Nimr Majeed, and Manahil Majeed’s proceeding to abroad. On a query by the judge on their whereabouts, the investigation officer said that the two accused were in the UAE according to the record.

The court asked about reply of the NAB on acquittal petitions filed by accused Hussain Syed, Matanat Ali, Salman Younus and Mustafa Zulqarnain.

The accused had filed petitions in court in a previous hearing for their acquittal under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

The NAB will submit its reply as soon as it will be prepared, the prosecutor replied.

Anwar Majeed was not in a position to travel in air ambulance to appear in the case hearing, his counsel Arshad Tabrez told the court during the hearing. “He has been admitted at a hospital since August 2018,” the defence counsel informed the court on a question.

The court extended judicial remand of the accused until March 03.

The reference is filed under charges of embezzlement in funds released by government of Sindh to sugar mills as subsidy for onward payment to sugarcane farmers.

Sugarcane Subsidy Reference

The Government of Sindh through the Cane Commissioner Sindh paid an amount of Rs 3.9 billion to different sugar mills for onward payment to sugarcane growers as subsidy on account of supply of sugarcane for the season 2014-15.

An investigation was conducted on the eight sugar mills of Omni Group owned by Anwar Majeed and his four sons Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimr Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed.

The investigation revealed that out of Rs728.18 million subsidy granted to the eight sugar mills of Omni Group, an amount of Rs346 million has been allegedly misappropriated by the accused in connivance with their senior employees by showing their low paid staff as sugarcane growers.

Comments

comments