ISLAMABAD: An accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in a case pertaining to alleged financial wrongdoings in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme on August 4, via video link, ARY News reported.

The case hearing was conducted by AC Judge, Azam Khan, in which former president Asif Ali Zardari excused himself from appearing before the court owing to his health condition.

“I have been suffering from various diseases and cannot appear before the court”, the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman said in his statement before the court.

Later, the court decided to indict Asif Ali Zardari in the reference via video link and adjourned the hearing till August 4.

The court will indict Asif Ali Zardari along with 14 accused in Thatta Water Supply Scheme reference on the same date.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11, last year, on medical grounds.

