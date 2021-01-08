LAHORE: A Lahore accountability court on Friday indicted former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema in supplementary reference filed in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry read out charges to the accused. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

Adjourning the hearing of the case until January 13, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its witnesses at next hearing to record their testimonies against the accused.

According to the supplementary reference, the corruption watchdog traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Khan Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members.

The former LDA DG was arrested in Ashiana Housing scandal. During the course of the investigation, it came to light that he allegedly owns assets beyond known sources of income.

