LAHORE: A Lahore court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif until June 9.

Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza heard the case as the PML-N leader was produced before him.

To a question regarding submission of a charge-sheet in the case, jail authorities said their duty is to produce the accused before the court and that it’s the investigation officer of the case who is to submit the challan.

The court directed the investigation officer to present the charge-sheet in the case on next hearing.

At a previous hearing, Javed Latif complained to the judge about “ill treatment” meted out to him during his being in police custody on the physical remand.

His lawyers contended that the police didn’t have any evidence to corroborate treason charges against their client. “Will court hand down capital punishment on just inclusion of section 302 (punishment for murder) in an FIR,” they questioned.

On April 27, the police took PML-N MNA Javed Latif into custody after a sessions court dismissed his bail.

Comments

comments