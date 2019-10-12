Court issues arrest warrants of Siraj Durrani’s family members in assets case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued arrest warrants of family members of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means reference, ARY News reported.

The court issued arrest warrants of Siraj Durrani’s wife, Naheed Durrani, son Agha Shehbaz Ali Khan Durrani, daughters Sanam Durrani, Sara Durrani, Shabana Durrani and Sonia Durrani in the case hearing today.

The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court that the family members of Agha Siraj Durrani have went to the United States. The front men and other accused have also escaped, prosecutor said.

Investigation officer of the case submitted his report about 12 absconding accused in the court.

The learned Judge issued orders for arresting the absconders and blocking their national identity cards (NICs).

He also ordered the investigation officer to submit his progress report of the case on October 22.

Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in a NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

