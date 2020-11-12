Court invalidates JIT investigating Sharif, Tareen sugar mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to investigate the sugar mills of the Sharif family and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen null and void.

A high court bench announced the verdict on petitions filed by Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and Faruki Pulp Mills challenging the FIA inquiries in light of the sugar commission’s report.

The Sharif family owns Al-Arabia Sugar Mills while Faruki Pulp Mills belongs to Tareen.

The court declared notices issued to both mills by the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) void.

Ruling that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has powers to carry out the inquiries, the bench observed that it needs to be determined under what law the agency conducts these probes. The court said it would dwell on the FIA’s powers in its detailed verdict.

The petitioners contended that the action being taken by the FIA was illegal for it was ordered by the federal government. They argued that an inquiry being held on the order of the federal government could not be transparent and impartial.

