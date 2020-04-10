Court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for three days in assets beyond known sources of income.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry. The PML-N stalwart was not presented before the court due to coronavirus fear.

The court after extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to immediately file reference against him.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.

Comments

comments