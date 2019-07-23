Court seeks man’s reply over solemnizing second marriage without permission

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sought reply from a man over solemnizing second marriage without the consent of his first wife, ARY News reported.

Hearing the plea filed by a woman against her husband for contracting second marriage without taking her permission, Justice Akram said, Pathans use to contract two marriage, “Where it is written to take permission for the second marriage”, he continued.

To this, the counsel of the applicant said according to the new law, it is mandatory for a man to take permission from his first wife before solemnizing second marriage.

Hearing the arguments, the court issued notice and sought reply from the man.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a landmark verdict ruled that a person intending to contract second marriage will have to seek mandatory approval of the Arbitration Council for the purpose.

A sessions court had acquitted the petitioner’s husband, named Liaqat Ali in a case pertaining to contracting second marriage without the permission of first wife, which is mandatory under section 6 of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961.

