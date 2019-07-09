Court summons Maryam on July 19 over fake trust deed in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on July 19 over presenting fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

Notice has been served to Maryam Nawaz to appear in person on July 19.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved AC to trial Maryam Nawaz for presenting fabricated trust deed in the reference.

“The deed presented by Maryam Nawaz proved fake”, the NAB said in its argument during the hearing of the plea filed by the anti-graft watchdog body.

Maryam Nawaz during the hearing of the Avenfield reference had presented the trust deed of the Nescoll and Nielson Limited companies, showing her trusty, which was proved fake.

Last year, the Accountability court had recorded the statement of principal witness in the Calibri font case against Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Radley Forensic Document Laboratory, Robert W. Radley statement was recorded Via video link.

Speaking about the use of Calibri font in the documents submitted by Maryam, Radley reiterated that the font was not commercially available before 2007.

When asked by Sharif’s counsel whether it was true that 10,000 people had been using Calibri font before 2007, Radley had said that those 10,000 had not been using the font; in fact they had been testing the software of which Calibri was a part. The font became available for public use on January 31, 2007, he had said.

The Avenfield case

An accountability court on July 6, 2018 sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also handed out seven-year imprisonment to Maryam and fined her £2 million whereas her husband Safdar was awarded a one year jail term.

