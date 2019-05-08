Court allows Meesha’s plea for transfer of Ali Zafar defamation suit

LAHORE: A local court here on Wednesday granted a request by Meesha Shafi to transfer a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against her to another court.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz had reserved the verdict on an application filed by Shafi seeking the transfer of the suit to another court expressing lack of confidence over Additional and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed who had hearing the case until recently.

The judge reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of her lawyer.

Ms Shafi alleged the judge seized with the hearing of the defamation suit is biased against her, adding he assisted witnesses in recording their testimonies and expressed annoyance over his counsel without any plausible reason.

She, therefore, demanded that the case be transferred to another court from the court of Judge Ahmed who had been hearing it for the past six months.

The singer-cum-actor, Ali Zafar, had taken Ms Shafi to a Lahore court last year in June after the latter accused him of sexual harassment. He requested the court to direct her to tender an apology over levelling baseless allegations and pay Rs1 billion in damages.

