Why NAB has not yet completed probe against Durrani, questions court

KARACHI: An accountability court on Friday expressed displeasure over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to wrap up its probe into an assets beyond means case against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani despite passage of two months.

The accountability judge asked the investigation officer in the case to explain as to why the probe has not been completed against the PPP leader who has been behind bars for the past two months.

The IO said a probe report has been forwarded to the NAB headquarters for approval of the bureau’s chairman.

A counsel representing Durrani contended before the court that his client’s arrest was illegal and demanded that the corruption watchdog be directed to produce all record of the probe it has carried out against him so far. He also accused NAB of forging documents.

The investigation officer, however, maintained that action against the speaker was taken on the directives of the NAB chairman.

The hearing was adjourned until May 21.

Earlier, on April 24, a Sindh High Court bench had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to wind up its investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani within four weeks.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh heard bail petition of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani today.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh asked the NAB investigation officer till when the accountability bureau will submit its investigation report, the NAB officer said they need four weeks to submit it.

The court said if the investigation is not completed in four weeks, then it will give its verdict on the available evidence that has been submitted to the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court, that his client said that he is being subjected to political victimization with his arrest and the NAB has failed to produce any credible evidence against him.

The counsel pleaded to the bench to declare arrest of Agha Siraj as unlawful, the inquiry should be closed and he should be released on bail.

Durrani has filed a petition in high court seeking his bail and challenging arrest in scores of corruption inquiries against him including alleged embezzlement of public funds and illegal appointments in government departments.

The Speaker was arrested by the accountability watchdog from Islamabad in February this year.

