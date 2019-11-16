LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had submitted a written undertaking about the former prime minister’s travel, assuring his return. It stated: “I undertake to facilitate return of my brother on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan.”

He also signed an affidavit which stated he would “ensure return” of his brother “within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan”.

“I also undertake that if at any stage, the federal government has credible information that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif is living abroad despite his fitness to travel, a representative from Pakistan’s High Commission would have a right to meet with his physician(s) to verify or confirm about his health,” reads the affidavit signed by Shehbaz.

The affidavit was handed over to the government lawyers for review by the court. The AAG after reviewing the affidavit had rejected it.

After the court’s verdict, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the “whole nation” and said that the court has rejected the illegal demand made by the federal government and he now urges the people of the country to pray for Nawaz Sharif’s health.

It is pertinent to note here that the federal cabinet’s subcommittee on Wednesday had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad but demanded that Sharif family must submit a surety bond of 7 billion rupees.

The PML-N supreme leader had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Comments

comments