Court issues show cause notice to NAB I/O in Sharjeel Memon reference

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday ordered to issue show cause notice to the investigation officer of assets reference against former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon over failure to submit report about the proclaimed offenders of the case, ARY News reported.

Sharjeel Memon’s wife Sadaf Sharjeel and mother Zeenat Inaam Memon have been among the co-accused in the assets beyond means NAB reference. Both of them today filed petitions for exemption from appearing in hearing of the case.

In the earlier hearing, court had summoned Sharjeel Memon’s wife and other co-accused on December 21 (today).

Former provincial minister was also absent from the accountability hearing today.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 04.

The corruption reference stated that the investigators have found solid evidence of financial irregularities against Sharjeel Memon, his wife and other accused persons.

The reference also stated presence of records, which confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects.

The accused persons are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion.

Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months. He is currently out of jail after the court granted him bail.

