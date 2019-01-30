Court orders FIA to hold inquiry into IB officer transfer case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold inquiry into the transfer of deputy director general of Intelligence Bureau, Inam Ghani, reported ARY News.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked it had ordered Wajid Zia, the then additional director general of the FIA, to conduct inquiry into the matter. However, the court was informed that Mr. Zia had been transferred from the FIA in December 2018.

Director legal FIA told the court that Zia had held an inquiry into the case. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah said the situation would have been different if the probe was really held into the matter.

The court asked the director legal FIA to seek instructions from their director general to process the case.

The hearing was adjourned till February 20.

As many as 11 officers, including a woman, of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), have been promoted to grade 21 (additional inspector general) from grade 20 (deputy inspector general).

The officers are: Helena Iqbal Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali Baloch, Karman Fazal, Inam Ghani, Dr Jamil Ahmed, retired Capt Usman Zakria, Ahmed Mukarram, Mohammad Akram Naeem Bharoka, Mohammad Farooq Mazhar, Asif Saifullah Paracha and Amjad Khan.

Inam Ghani is serving in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and on promotion his services are placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

Comments

comments