Court orders lodging FIR against Nawaz’s kin over sugar stocks pilferage

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) against close relatives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over alleged pilferage of sugar stocks which were pledged to a private bank against a loan, reported ARY News on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Ilyas gave this order on an application filed by the bank against owners of Kashmir Sugar Mill, including Javed Shafi, Shahid Shafi, Zahid Shafi and others.

“This application is accepted and petitioner is directed to appear before SHO who is directed to proceed within the domain of section 154 of Cr.P.C,” reads the judgment a copy of which is available with ARY News.

The applicant’s lawyer contended before the court that 2,17,400 bags of sugar pledged by Kashmir Sugar Mill Limited to the bank were pilfered.

He, therefore, requested the judge to order registration of a case against the respondents.

