Court orders preservation of CCTV footage in Rana Sanaullah drug case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah could not be produced before special court for Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) on Saturday in drug case hearing, ARY News reported.

The court directed the ANF officials to produce the former Punjab law minister in next hearing of the case on October 02.

The court also approved a plea of the defence after arguments of the lawyers for preservation of the CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sanaullah and taking him to police station from Thokar Niaz Baig.

The judge also summoned the Safe City department officials in the next hearing of the case.

In previous hearing of the case the court dismissed a bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.

The court, however, approved the bail of five co-accused, namely Usman, Anwar, Umar Farooq, Rustum Ali and Sibtain.

An Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor contended before the court that the former Punjab law minister couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail.

The ANF had submitted challan against PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of drugs from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the court in hearing of the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects were named in the 200-page long challan.

Comments

comments