Court directs to present Abdul Ghani Majeed on July 18 in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing into fake bank accounts case till July 18, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing today, the AC judge asked from NAB’s prosecutor, “Where is Abdul Ghani Majeed, are you willing to present him in the court or not.”

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had registered the arrest of Anwar Majeed’s son Abdul Ghani Majeed in yet another case, earlier this year.

Majeed, who is already imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail after his bail plea was turned down, has been shown arrested in NAB’s case number 21163.

The Investigation Office (IO) suppose to present a report in the court today, the judge remarked.

Asking about Minahil Abdul Ghani Majeed’s non-appearance in the court, her counsel said Minahil is ill and is under treatment abroad. She will appear in next hearing, he continued.

The court ordered to return back CNIC and mobile phone to Hasan Ali Memon, on his plea.

The AC judge while adjourning the hearing till July 18, ordered concerned authorities to present all the accused on the next hearing.

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, close aide Anwar Majeed and others are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

