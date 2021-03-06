Court rejects acquittal plea of Uzair Baloch in police attack case

KARACHI: The Sessions Court South on Saturday rejected a petition seeking acquittal of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in attack on police, ARY News reported.

Uzair was booked in attack on police and murder of a citizen in Chakiwara police station jurisdiction.

The accused pleaded that the case was registered owing to political reasons and three co-accused have been already acquitted in case due to lack of evidence.

“The police fails to provide any evidence in the case,” the petition said and requested release of the accused.

The prosecutor said that substantial evidence exists against Uzair Baloch and asked rejection of the plea seeking acquittal of the accused.

The judge rejected the acquittal plea from the defence.

The court on Monday acquitted Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case over lack of evidence.

Uzair was booked in Baghdadi PS attack case in 2012.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in 10 cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.

