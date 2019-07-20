Court rejects bail plea of three suspects in Ali Raza Abidi murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court dismissed on Saturday bail applications of three suspects in the Ali Raza Abidi murder case.

The court turned down the bail pleas of suspects Abu Bakar, Muhammad Ghazali and Farooq.

It observed that there exists evidence corroborating the accused persons’ involvement in facilitating the murder and hence, it can’t order their release on bail.

Former Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down last year on Dec 25 outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority by unidentified armed men.

Police had earlier on March 20 submitted a final challan in the anti-terrorism court in the case.

According to the investigation officer, it included confessional statements of three suspects, which he termed a ‘big achievement’.

The police said the arrested suspects had confessed to the crime.

