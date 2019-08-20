Court rejects Zardari, Talpur’s petitions for A-Class facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur for provision of A-class facilities in jail, ARY News reported.

Petitioners counsels Farooq H Naek and Sardar Latif Khosa while pleading the case argued that the constitution guarantees facilities to a former president for life.

“He is heart patient and court had given him permission to keep an attendant with him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody,” his counsel said.

The court had also granted A-Class facilities to him in jail before his election as the president of Pakistan, lawyer argued. He is presently a member of the National Assembly.

He is on judicial remand, in the custody of the court, and it is not an executive matter. It is the court’s discretion to extend A-Class facilities to him in jail, the lawyer further argued.

“We are not begging for (a favour), we are talking what the constitution and law is saying,” the counsel said.

Advocate Farooq H Naek asked whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had any objection to transit remand plea of Faryal Talpur for her attending the Sindh Assembly session.

To which, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said the bureau had objection as an accused could not file a petition in court for transit remand. For it, Speaker holds contact with the home department and order of the speaker is enough for the competent authority while the court has nothing to do with it.

NAB prosecutor said that the plea for the transit remand is non-maintainable. The petitioner didn’t gave an application to the home department.

Moreover, the rule of A and B class in jail had been abolished. They have to submit applications to I.G. Jails for better class. The I.G. will forward the plea to the home department within 24 hours, NAB prosecutor said.

“Now better facilities are available in better class,” he said.

Yesterday, both PPP leaders pleaded with the court for better facilities in jail.

The court later dismissed petitions of Asif Ali Zardar and Faryal Talpur for A-Class facilities in jail.

Accountability Court, however, approved additional facilities for them along with permission of meeting with family members twice in a week.

The court also directed Faryal Talpur to seek transit remand via the proper forum of I.G. Jails.

Comments

comments