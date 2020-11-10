Court reserves decision on remand of accused in Arzoo Fatima case

KARACHI: A local court reserved its decision over further remand of accused in Arzoo Fatima case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Arzoo Fatima, a Christian girl, was allegedly abducted and forced to convert and marry to a Muslim man Ali Azhar 44.

“Arzoo is minor and her age has now been proved”, the complainant’s lawyer told the court.

The medical report with regard to the age of the girl was submitted in the court.

Investigation officer of the case sought physical remand of accused Ali Azhar from the court, adding that the age of the girl has been determined.

“We have to question accused Ali Azhar and arrest co-accused in the case,” the investigation officer said.

“Who has added the Child Protection Act in the charge-sheet,” the Judge asked. “The prosecution has added the clause,” government counsel said.

The court reserved its decision over the plea of the police for further remand of the accused.

A five-member medical board was constituted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) to determine the girl’s age.

“Arzoo Fatima, has been an age of between 14 to 15 years,” the medical board had informed the high court bench in its report.

The parents of the girl had complained that Arzoo Raza alias Arzoo Fatima, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to Ali Azhar.

