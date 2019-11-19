ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday reserved its verdict over the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan Television (PTV)and Parliament attack case, ARY News reported.

The court will announce its verdict on December 05.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan’s counsel Babar Awan completed his arguments over the acquittal plea of the prime minister.

The government prosecutor during the hearing informed the court that the prosecution have no objection over acquittal of Imran Khan.

On the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it was a political case with no consequences.

The people of the PTI and Awami Tehreek were died in these incidents and cases were also filed against them, the prosecutor said.

In the case, 70 people were booked after a mob of protesters belonging to the PTI and PAT stormed PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels — PTV News and PTV World — off the air on Sept 1, 2014.

The protesters were also charged with attacking government properties including the Parliament House building.

Another case was related to the attack on then SSP Operations Islamabad Asmatullah Junejo during the protest sit-in in Islamabad seeking resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

