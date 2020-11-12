Court sends Arzoo Fatima case accused to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: Police on Thursday produced accused Ali Azhar in Arzoo Fatima case before the court of Judicial Magistrate South after completion of his remand period, ARY News reported.

Arzoo Fatima, a Christian girl, was allegedly abducted and forced to convert and marry to Ali Azhar 44.

The police also informed the court about detail of the investigation. “The police has completed its investigation with no more requirement of further remand of the accused,” the investigation officer informed the court.

“The Nikahkhwan who solemnized marriage of Arzoo and Ali Azhar, has been on interim bail,” the IO said. “The police conducted raids in search of the lawyer who presented independency certificate to the Nikahkhwan but he is absconding,” investigation officer said.

“The independency certificate has the stamp of the Justice of Peace,” Nikahkhwan said in his statement. “The Nikah was solemnized in presence of the witnesses of Arzoo and Ali Azhar,” he stated.

The court sent accused Ali Azhar to jail on judicial remand and ordered the investigation officer to submit charge-sheet after completion of the investigation.

In an earlier hearing the counsel of complainant said that “Arzoo is minor and her age has now been substantiated (by medical report)”.

The medical report with regard to the age of the girl was submitted in the court.

A five-member medical board constituted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) to determine the girl’s age in its report earlier said that “Arzoo Fatima, has been aged between 14 to 15 years.”

The parents of the girl had complained that Arzoo Raza alias Arzoo Fatima, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to Ali Azhar.

