Court summons Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8.3bn transaction reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to a transaction of over Rs8.3billion through fake bank accounts, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Asghar Ali has asked the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman to appear before the court on May 20 along with stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed.

Asif Ali Zardari along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed had been named accused in the reference filed before an accountability court by the NAB.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President’s House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as a stenotypist at the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

Former president Zardari faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.

