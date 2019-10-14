Court summons Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, others in missing sugar case

KARACHI: After failure in Omni Group and banks to reach a settlement over billions of rupees missing sugar stocks, cases have been activated against the group at banking court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Three private banks after their failure to reach over a settlement of the matter with Omni Group filed petitions in the banking court Karachi.

The learned judge of the banking court granting approval to petitions activated 12 cases against the group.

The banks had informed the court that the Omni Group was not prepared to pay back their outstanding amount.

The banking court had earlier suspended the proceedings over the criminal complaint until the parties reaching to a settlement.

The court has summoned the head of the group Anwar Majeed and his sons including Abdul Ghani Majeed who has been in Adiala Jail in the fake accounts case.

Ali Kamal Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, Saima Majeed, Minhal Majeed, Nimar etc are other respondents in the case.

Last year the Supreme Court was informed that Rs 11 billion worth of sugar had ‘disappeared’ from the sugar mills owned by Omni Group.

FIA Director General had informed the court that nine sugar mills are being operated under Omni Group, and there are nine cases against the group relating to the disappearance of sugar.

He said the mills include Naudero Sugar Mills, Bandhi Sugar Mills, Khoski Sugar Mills, Ansari Sugar Mills, Tando Allahyar Sugar Mills, Bawani Sugar Mills, New Dadu Sugar Mills, Lord Sugar Mills and Chabmar Sugar Mills. He told the court that the mills were run by Omni Group, and some were located in Karachi while others were located in interior of Sindh.

