Court to pronounce its verdict on plea seeking AC, other facilities for Zardari today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday will announce its reserved ruling on a request by ex-president Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for jail authorities for the provision of facilities, including an AC.

The court had reserved the judgment on September 5 and Judge Raja Jawad Abbasi set Sept 12 (today) for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The court was hearing an application seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail authorities for allegedly flouting a court order for provision of facilities, including AC, to the former president.

Sardar Latif Khosa, who represented Zardari, had said the authorities had violated the court order by denying his client the facility of an AC and fridge.

Zardari approached the rostrum and informed the judge that he previously had an AC in his jail cell.

Zardari and Talpur were presented before the NAB court under tight security measures.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project.

It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB claimed that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments