Court wants objectionable videos blocked on TikTok

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday for measures to block objectionable content on popular short video-sharing app TikTok.

Headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid, a PHC bench was hearing a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to block unethical content on the application.

The director generals of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Justice Rashid remarked people upload indecent videos on TikTok and asked the DGs what measures have they been taking to block such videos. “This is Islamic Republic of Pakistan. What is this happening here? What culture are we promoting here?”

Indecent videos being uploaded are negatively impacting youth, the PHC judge noted, adding, “It’s our national duty to protect young generation from immoral activities.” He called for putting in place measures to filter videos being uploaded on the app.

The court directed the PTA, FIA and Pemra DGs to sit together to find a solution to this issue and submit a detailed report in this regard on next hearing.

The PTA DG stated that the authority was already taking measures to address the issue. Accounts of people who violate the relevant rules are blocked, he added. The hearing was adjourned for March 11.

