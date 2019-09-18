Court summons more witnesses in Asma, Arbab Alamgir’s assets case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on Wednesday recorded statements of six witnesses of prosecution in assets beyond known sources of income reference filed against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Asma Alamgir and her husband Arbab Alamgir, ARY News reported.

Both the PPP leaders appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

At the commencement of the hearing today, the court recorded statements of the six witnesses, presented from the prosecution side in the reference.

The court, while summoning the more witnesses in the case adjourned the hearing till October 10.

The couple was once against indicted after removing the part regarding foreign properties from the reference on February 12.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that both the suspects’ accumulated assets to the tune of Rs333 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The couple had claimed innocence and stated that all their assets were acquired through known sources.

As per the reference, the inquiry was authorised on November 4, 2015 that was subsequently converted into the investigation with the approval of NAB executive board on January 12, 2018.

NAB said in its probe that it surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions.

