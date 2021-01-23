KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday summoned investigation officer (IO) along with the witnesses on January 30 against former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal and other accused in illegal land allotment reference, ARY News reported.

Mustafa Kamal along with the co-accused name in the reference appeared before the court. The counsel of the accused in his arguments raised reservations on the documents provided to their clients in the reference and added that they are unable to understand it.

To this, the counsel of NAB replied that the documents provided to the accused are ok except for some issues in the lease agreement. “This is not a big issue.”

NAB court while showing resentment over the non-appearance of the IO in the case summoned him on January 30 along with witnesses in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in the reference, charged Mustafa Kamal and others of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau said in its chargesheet.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out in 2005 to a private firm.

