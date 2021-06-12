Abu Dhabi to jab people with expired resident, entry visas for free

ABU DHABI: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee in Abu Dhabi has recently approved it will vaccinate against COVID-19 everyone with an expired residency or entry visa and that for free.

The department announced late this week with the purpose is to ensure the safety and health of all residents. It said it is in consideration of the circumstances, exceptional as they are, resulting from the pandemic.

Vaccine distribution

Meanwhile, the department NCEMA [National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority] tweeted Friday, “94,223 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 13,684,429 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 138.36 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution (in the UAE).”

COVID tests

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), on the other hand, said 225,651 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past cut-off period of 24 hours.

2,281 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, taking the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 593,894.

According to the Ministry, “the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.”

Early detection

MoHAP underlined its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide “to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.”

The health ministry also called on the public “to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and observe physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.”

