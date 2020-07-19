Covid-19 active cases in Balochistan dropped to 25 percent

QUETTA: Active cases of Covid-19 in Balochistan have dropped to 25 percent in the province, a spokesperson of the health department said on Sunday.

In a report on the coronavirus situation in Balochistan, health department said that 74 percent of the total patients of the disease in the province have recuperated thus far.

Yesterday 86 more persons recovered from the coronavirus in Balochistan increasing the tally of recuperated patients of coronavirus to 8399, health department said.

“The province have death rate from the disease around one percent of the total cases,” government statement said. Overall 131 persons have died in the province by COVID-19.

Yesterday 333 diagnostic tests of coronavirus conducted by the health officials and 19 cases of the disease detected, according to the statement.

The tally of overall cases of the disease in Balochistan has now reached to 11,424.

As many as 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

A total of 22,559 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, which detected 1,579 positive cases. Thus far, 204,276 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,652 are undergoing treatment, of whom 298 are on struggling for their lives on vents.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

Comments

comments