Covid-19: Celebrities urge people to pray for veteran actress Rubina Ashraf

KARACHI: Renowned female Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf is in critical condition after she has tested positive for COVID-19 some four days back.

Details of the actress being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after Pakistani actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on microblogging site Twitter.

The message read that: “Prayers for sister Rubina Ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen.”

He, however, later responded to a tweet, saying that he has talked to Rubina Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that that she is getting better.


It is pertinent to mention here that the reports of two Pakistani female actors contracting COVID-19 were circulated a few days back on social media with one of them, Sakina Samo, denying it and expressed her anger over the users for circulating fake news.

However, Rubina Ashraf confirmed the reports and said that she was facing respiratory issues.


Other members of the Pakistani drama industry also prayed for her speedy recovery from COVID-19 after Syed Sajid Hasan confirmed that Rubina Ashraf is being shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed also prayed for her quick recovery.


His tweet was also responded by another celebrity and female actor Mahira Khan, who commented ‘InshAllah’ on his post.

