MUZAFFARABAD: Complete lockdown will be enforced across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from midnight tonight for fifteen days to curtail the spread of the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as Covid-19 positivity rate has gone up to 19 per cent.

Traders in Mirpur staged a protest against the decision of the administration. They said that they incurred many losses during the initial lockdown, adding that they cannot afford to close their shops again.

They said that they should be allowed to open their shops and ensure the implementation of all SOPs.

There would be a complete lockdown in all AJK districts with a ban on weddings and other gatherings. All schools and businesses will remain shut during the lockdown. Strict screening at the entry points of the region would be ensured.

Besides, the number of employees in government offices would be cut in half as only 50% of them would be allowed to come to offices while the rest would work from home.

