COVID-19: Balochistan would soon return to normal, says Shahwani

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Balochistan were going down and routine life will return to normalcy soon, ARY News reported.

He said that from overall 22 active cases of novel coronavirus in the province, nine patients were in critical condition.

He warned of stern action against the people who would violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He had earlier said that new coronavirus cases have dropped by 50 percent in the province.

He said that the tally of recovered patients have increased from the active cases and 64 percent patients of coronavirus have recovered.

As many as 936 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 275,225 and fatalities to 5,865.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 936 new cases were detected after 19,610 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

26,924 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 242,436 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,909,846 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

Overall 118,824 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh so far, 92,279 in Punjab, 33,510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,624 cases in Balochistan, 14,938 in Islamabad, 2,040 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,010 in Gilgit Baltistan.

