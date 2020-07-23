ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suffered a loss of over Rs30.5 billion in four months due to limited flight operations in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Aviation Division, the Civil Aviation Authority has been losing Rs200 million a month in revenue due to the limited flight operations, landing and other charges.

“Over 1000 flights used to pass through Pakistani air space daily. The figure has now reduced to 22percent due to worldwide suspension of international flights amid the Covid-19 restrictions,” said Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Division Abul Sattar Khokhar.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had suffered a loss of Rs3.6 billion in the month of March owing to the suspension of flights to different counters amid coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 1681 international and domestic flights had been canceled during the month of March.

Earlier on July 13, it emerged that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) expected to incur losses of Rs 100 billion due to suspension of international flights amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the PIA is expected to incur losses up to to Rs100 billion due to flight operations ban by the United Kingdom, EU and the USA. The target of revenue for the current year was set at Rs196 billion.

Comments

comments