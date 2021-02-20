1,340 new cases, 36 coronavirus deaths reported in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 36 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,563, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives and 1,340 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 24,081.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,362 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,604 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 569,846.

A total of 42,332 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 533,202 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,644,847 samples have been tested thus far.

