ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 73 deaths and 2,459 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 73 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,905.

The total count of active cases is 48,008, whereas, Overall 386,033 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

