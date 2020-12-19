Pakistan records 3,179 new cases, 87 deaths from COVID-19 in a day

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 87 more lives, whereas, 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 87 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,250. 4,649 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 40,922 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.61 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

A total of 48,075 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 404,501 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,264,135 samples have been tested thus far.

