2,738 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,738 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 36 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,561. 868 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 368,665, whereas, the active cases stood at 33,562.

A total of 42,909 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 327,542 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,098,291 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.3 per cent in Pakistan. 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

