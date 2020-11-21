Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


2,843 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

covid-19 cases deaths pakistan ncoc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,843 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 42 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,603. 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 371,508, whereas, the active cases stood at 34,974.

A total of 42,752 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 328,931 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,141,403 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.6 per cent in Pakistan. 1,613 patients are in critical condition.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Afghanistan visit: PM Imran Khan spent less amount than previous rulers

Pakistan

People can avail housing loans without documented income source: SBP

Pakistan

VIDEO: Vlogger opens fire on ex-wife’s residence in Islamabad

ScienceTechnology

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close