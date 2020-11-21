2,843 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,843 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 42 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,603. 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 371,508, whereas, the active cases stood at 34,974.

A total of 42,752 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 328,931 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,141,403 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.6 per cent in Pakistan. 1,613 patients are in critical condition.

