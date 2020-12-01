2,458 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,458 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,091. 1,863 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,165 patients are in critical condition.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 5.9 per cent during 24 hours. The total count of active cases increased up to 49,105.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 400,482.

A total of 40,969 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 343,286 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,549,779 samples have been tested thus far.

