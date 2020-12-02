75 coronavirus deaths, 2829 new infections reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,166. 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,244 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 403,311.

A total of 35,197 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 345,365 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,584,976 samples have been tested thus far.

