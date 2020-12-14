2,362 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 36 deaths and 2,362 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 36 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,832. 1,719 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,456 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 47,236.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 440,787.

A total of 31,830 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 384,719 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,064,220 samples have been tested thus far.

