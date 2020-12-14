Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


2,362 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths reported in Pakistan: NCOC

covid-19 cases deaths pakistan ncoc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 36 deaths and 2,362 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 36 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,832. 1,719 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,456 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 47,236.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 440,787.

A total of 31,830 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 384,719 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,064,220 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

45-year-old citizen wounded in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

International

Canada expects arrival of first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday

Pakistan

Yasmin Rashid asks PDM Lahore rally participants to quarantine themselves

Pakistan

PDM summons meeting to decide on Larkana rally


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close