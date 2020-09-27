Six more succumb to COVID-19 in Pakistan: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: At least six more patients died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the tally to 6,457, whereas, the new infections were reported up to 694, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed that the active cases of COVID-19 reached 8,205 and 295,613 patients recovered from the virus across the country. The total count of infections reported in Pakistan was 310,275.

The country has conducted 36,468 tests during the last 24 hours and currently, 924 patients are admitted to 735 hospitals including 106 put on ventilators. Pakistan has so far conducted 3,420,654 detection tests.

